Garage consumed in fire that spread to three others

Firefighters were called to the scene of a garage fire in the North Omaha on Tuesday evening.

Omaha Fire was dispatched around 6 p.m. to a residence near 28th and Bauman avenues, just north of Miller Park, after a detached garage caught fire.

The fire originated in garage then spread to three other nearby garages, according to fire officials at the scene. The first garage was destroyed; the three other garages were damaged.

A trailer was also consumed in the fire, authorities said.

The homeowner was home at the time with four pets; all escaped safely, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.