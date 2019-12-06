Gang Unit and feds make arrests in ongoing investigation

The Omaha Police Gang Unit took a pair of suspects off the street Friday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Kevin Johnson, 34, and Jordan Cotton, 28, were taken into custody as search warrants were served in the Northeast Precinct.

Johnson was booked for Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack; Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Cotton was booked for Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The Gang Unit, working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, seized seven ounces of crack cocaine, 1/2 ounce of powder cocaine, and two handguns - one of which was stolen.

Police said the two suspects are known gang members.

The investigation is ongoing. Information and evidence is still being gathered.