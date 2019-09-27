Gabrielle Union says, 'I would be honored' to accept jersey offer

What started as another layer of the festivities surrounding a big night under the lights for the Huskers has escalated to a tug at the heartstrings and a voltage bump for this week's Big Red glow.

Actress Gabrielle Union, an Omaha native and avid Big Red fan, was tapped as the guest picker for College GameDay in advance of Nebraska and Ohio State taking the field at Memorial Stadium Saturday night.

Gabrielle jumped into the celebratory atmosphere tweeting, "I truly love you guys!!"

But, what to wear? She took that public in her social post: "Which jersey do I rock on the show," she wondered.

Husker Christian Gaylord had an idea about that.

Gaylord has been sidelined by an injury this season and tragically lost his father in a traffic accident near Gibbon last week - a horrific crash that claimed three lives.

Christian tweeted, "You're more than welcome to wear my father's jersey he wore during my games. It would be an honor."

An offer to which Gabrielle Union responded, "I would be honored!!"

Sometimes big games get bigger.