Ga. police officer vacationing in Florida saves couple from drowning

A Georgia police officer saved a couple from drowning while on vacation with his family in Florida over Memorial Day weekend.

The couple thanked Officer Salyers for his actions during a reunion at Marietta Police headquarters. (Source: WSB/Cox/Marietta Police/CNN)

Marietta Police Officer Matt Salyers was riding a jet ski off the coast of Destin when he saw another jet ski floating unattended in the water.

“As I turned around, all I see is just the jet ski floating,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Wait. There’s people that were just on that jet ski.’”

Regina Beard and her boyfriend Darren Howard were in the water and couldn’t stay afloat.

"I'm in 'go' mode,” Salyers said. “I holler for my family, because we have three other jet skis in the water at the time. I yelled for them to come over, that I need help right now."

Salyers was certainly far away from his beat in Cobb County, Ga.

"It doesn’t matter if we’re in our jurisdiction. It doesn’t matter if we’re in our state,” said Marietta Police Officer Paul Hill.

Salyers and members of his family pulled the couple out of the water and brought them safely to shore.

"The waters were definitely rough,” Salyers said. “There were boats passing us by. Nobody was stopping to help us, and it was just a hard experience for me."

On the trip back in, he learned the people he saved were from Gwinnett County, Ga.

This week, there was a reunion at Marietta Police headquarters, where the couple thanked Salyers for his actions.

