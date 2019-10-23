GRAPHIC: Video shows McDonald's customer hit in the face with a blender

Surveillance video shows a McDonald's manager throw a blender at a woman who asked for a refund for an inaccurate order.

"I wanted to get some Happy Meals and some cheeseburgers and that was a very unhappy day for me," Britany Price said.

It happened last month in Ohio, but Price is reminded of that day every time she looks in the mirror.

A quick stop at the drive-thru at McDonald's ended inside with Price throwing food she says wasn't right at a manager. Then video shows a blender hitting Price in the face, shattering her cheekbone and breaking her nose.

"I've had surgery. I've had a lot of doctor's appointments, the follow-up. Hard mornings, hard afternoons," Price said.

Video shows Price walk inside of the restaurant with the order. While she's waiting inside, four children are waiting outside in the car.

As time goes by, Price refills their drinks to kill time, watching other customers come and go.

"I wasn't the only one that got frustrated," Price said. "You know, watching the video we see a lot of people that see me and her talking, trying to resolve the issue and they're like, 'I'm not dealing with this.' You know, they just left. They didn't even place their order."

Timestamps on the video show after 23 minutes of waiting, Price goes to the car to grab the rest of her order to ask for a refund.

"It's like you're directly ignoring me, so what choice do I have?" Price said. "I don't have to put up with this, so I went and got the food - I want my money back. And that's kind of where it all goes from there."

At about 25 minutes after she first entered the store, Price starts to throw bags of food at the manager.

That's when Price said the manager throws a blender at her face, knocking her to the ground.

"Some people would say, 'Well, maybe you shouldn't have thrown the food.' When you look back at it, is it one of those things where it's just like hindsight 20/20? Or how is that...?" a reporter asked Price.

"I mean, I definitely don't feel like there would have been a different result," Price said. "I feel like even if we would have just went verbal back and forth, that it still would've escalated to something else."

Police have not filed charges in connection to the incident.

WLWT tried to contact the manager of the McDonald's, but was unable to get in touch for her side of the story.

McDonald's sent a statement, which read: "The safety of our customers and employees is of utmost importance to us. We are looking into this matter and will take the appropriate steps once our investigation is complete."

