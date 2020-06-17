GRAPHIC: Omaha Police looking for robber who beat man, stole from him

Omaha Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who kicked a man lying on a sidewalk in north Omaha then stole from him.

Omaha Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who kicked another man lying on a sidewalk near 31st Avenue and Taylor Streets then stole from him on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Courtesy of Omaha Police)

WARNING: The video paired with this article may be disturbing to some viewers.

In a video released by OPD on Wednesday, a man is shown kicking another man in the head as he lies on the sidewalk, taking items from the victim's pocket, and then kicking him once more in the head.

According to the police report, the victim, 63, had been struck on the head with a metal object by a black woman then was assaulted and robbed by a black man. The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in the vicinity of 31st Avenue and Taylor Street, the report states.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Unit at 402-444-4619; or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867); at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at using the P3 Tips app. Tips leading to the man's arrest are eligible for a reward up to $1,000, police said.

According to the police report, first responders found the victim sitting on the porch with a bloody head. The man said he didn't remember what had happened to him — only that he had been walking in the area and then woke up on the ground "covered in blood," his cell phone and earbuds stolen.

The victim was taken to UNMC for treatment.