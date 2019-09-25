GPS detours after flooding leading truck drivers astray

Floodwater has forced traffic off the interstate and onto local roads in Pottawattamie and Harrison Counties, and many truck drivers are paying more attention to their GPS systems than the warning signs on the roads.

Tuesday night a truck driver learned the hard way that his trailer was taller than 12-feet 5-inches. Again, on Wednesday a second truck driver was not able to make it through an 11-foot tunnel.

There are signs up and down the detour route warning truck drivers of the clearance ahead. Drivers like Ozzie Smith were trusting their GPS systems to guide them through the detour.

“They had the signs on the interstate but I was following the GPS then when I get off the interstate, the road is narrow and I’m still trying to figure out if the GPS is sending me wrong or right, you know by that time I’m up on top of this bridge here,” said Smith.

Smith is from Georgia, on his way to Montana with a special load of hay for horses. This will make him late with his delivery, but it means more work for Dave Lyon Repair out of Underwood.

According to Todd Erwin with Dave Lyon repair, the detours and the trust in GPS systems are keeping them very busy towing semis from under overpasses.

“I bet I’ve done probably close to 20-30 since March when this all started,” said Erwin.

Smith has learned a tough lesson when taking detours and knows now to follow signs.

“Don’t follow the GPS it’ll take you off a cliff,” said Smith.

Sheriff Deputy’s in the area say they have turned around dozens of vehicles that would not have fit through the low clearance tunnels in this area.

