Future of Geneva rehabilitation center uncertain

The state rehabilitation facility in Geneva has been helping troubled young girls for a century, but the state shut it down six weeks ago.

Photo of living conditions inside the facility.

For more than two hours in a small room inside a bank in Geneva, south of York, the Health and Human Services committee wanted to hear from the public about changes to the community’s youth rehabilitation facility on the edge of town.

In August, we heard from angry parents who couldn’t believe the living conditions. The place was shuttered, and the girls living there were sent to Kearney.

“We used to have positive peer pressure there, now its negative peer pressure. A lot of the young ladies there are very violent, very violent,” Fillmore County Sheriff William Burgess said.

Burgess urged the state to build a jail-like facility for the violent youngsters and reopen Geneva’s operation to continue what it does well, rehabilitating young people.

Former staff members believe the key to getting through to the girls is compassion and the right programs.

“There was no programming. Who does that? You have some sort of programming in place. If something isn’t working, you keep adjusting until you have something to take its place,” said Mary Stofer, a former employee.

Will Geneva’s rehabilitation center reopen? State DHHS officials tell 6 News that all options are open for now.