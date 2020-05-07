Future UNO student ready to learn on-campus in the fall

Like many, Tarynn LiaBraaten's senior year at Papillion La-Vista High School ended on an unexpected and unconventional note after the Coronavirus outbreak closed schools across the world. After a virtual graduation May 10th and a summer of working, LiaBraaten plans to head to the University of Nebraska Omaha in the fall when in-person classes resume.

UNO students will return to campus in the fall

"We plan to open. We plan to have students back on campus and we want to make sure they feel comfortable, they feel safe, and they feel welcome," said University of Nebraska President, Ted Carter.

While LiaBraaten won't be living on UNO's campus she still wants to feel safe when she heads to her college classes.

"Safety is definitely important especially if you're an incoming freshman that have never lived somewhere outside of their own house. You want to be safe and feel like the staff there would take as best care of you as they can," said LiaBraaten.

UNO Chancellor Jeffrey Gold recently shared an update on the planning efforts underway regarding the fall semester. The changes to on-campus operations may involve fewer students in some academic, recreational performing and residential venues as well as an increased use of online and remote learning.

"I'm hoping to just keep getting an education that I would even if this wasn't happening," said Liabraaten.

The fall semester begins at UNO August 24th.