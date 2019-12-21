Fur thieves use stolen pickup for battering ram in heist

Omaha Police are on the lookout for three men and some pilfered fur. At least five of the garments they stole after smashing a pickup truck through a high-end furrier’s front door have been recovered.

Three bandits in a pickup truck, with at least one sporting what appeared to be a handgun as an accessory, are not the kind of customers they expect at Christian Nobel Furs at 108th and Center.

When a trio like that shows up at 4:30 in the morning and they park their ride partially inside the store, that’s a sign that something’s amiss in this holiday shopping picture.

All of this is what brought police to the store early Saturday. They arrived to find a pickup truck crashed back-end-first into the door where a pole had put a stop to a full-breach entry.

Surveillance video demonstrates how the truck got there. With a slow, reverse approach followed up a quick stomp on the gas, the pickup smashed into the shop, shattering the truck’s rear window in the process.

Three thieves got out and went to work.

Store owner Tyler Ray said, “They knew within seconds, once our alarm sounded, they had a short amount of time. Which, looking at the video that we have, they were probably inside less than 30 seconds. And even then they were just dropping and running. So, not happy that it happened but everything that we had in place to prevent these types of things worked."

The bandits ran from the scene – two scuttled left while their load-bearing, fur-laden accomplice ambled right.

They left their battering ram behind. Police told store owners Tyler and Heather Ray that the truck had been stolen out of Sarpy County. Officers found stolen IDs and a cell phone inside.

Repair crews took over once the sun came up, boarding holes and clearing debris.

Five of the items taken have already been recovered.

The Rays will need to do a final inventory to get a full count of what's still missing but what is not missing is their contribution to the holiday shopping landscape. They want to assure their customers that it’s business-as-usual Saturday. Their door – temporary as it may be - is open.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.