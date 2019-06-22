Funeral service scheduled Thursday for NSP Trooper Jerry Smith

The funeral service for Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Jerry Smith is scheduled for Thursday, June 27th.

NSP, family, friends and the public will gather to honor the life and service of Trooper Smith.

Smith, 51, and Derek Lacrete, 28, of Lewellen, Nebraska were killed in a traffic accident west of Bridgeport on Thursday.

The service will take place at 1:00 p.m. MDT in the gymnasium on the Western Nebraska Community College Campus, 1601 E. 27th Street, Scottsbluff, NE. The public is welcome to attend.

Prior to the ceremony there will be a procession to escort Trooper Smith from the funeral home to the campus. Specific details on the route will be released later.

The ceremony will include honor guards from both NSP and the United States Army.

Law enforcement officers wishing to attend are asked to RSVP to Lt. Travis Wallace, by emailing Travis.Wallace@Nebraska.gov.

For those wishing to send cards, please send them to the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E Headquarters, 4500 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE, 69361.