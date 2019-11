The funeral service for Boys Town Fire Chief John Sing is scheduled for Saturday, November 16.

It will be held in Boys Town's Dowd Chapel beginning at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a procession of family, firefighters and Boys Town residents.

Approximately 35 fire trucks from neighboring departments are expected to be set up along the route.

Sing died unexpectedly on Monday after a 48-year career with Boys Town.