Fundraiser for Unified Sports goes virtual

A metro school district is holding one of their largest fundraisers of the year, but like many events over the last two months, they had to go virtual.

Normally, Attire to Inspire is a fashion show, but this year the event looks a little different because of Coronavirus.

Going by a new name "A week to be Unified" - the fashion show is now an online sale.

"It's two non-profits, ReRuns Boutique and the Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation coming together alongside the district to support the Unified Sports Activities Program," said Madeline Maloley with the Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation.

Unified Sports Activities is a program that teams up students with and without disabilities to play alongside each other.

"I've been involved with Unified Activities ever since I was a freshman," said Ryleigh Parrack.

Ryleigh Parrack just graduated from Papillion La Vista South High School. She was heavily involved in Unified Sports.

"Track, soccer, fit club, basketball," she said.

One particular memory that is special to her happened this year with her best friend Brian at a basketball game.

"Brian had scored a basket, even though he kind of cheated, but it was still worth every moment. He high-fived me and we cheered. It was just a good moment, a split second where we were like wow, we just did that," said Parrack.

"It's made such an impact on my life," said Kyle Struble.

Kyle Struble, a recent graduate at Papillion La Vista High School, has also gained a best friend through the Unified Program.

"I like to say the theme, 'Different not Less' which means no matter your ability, physical or mental, we are all humans," said Struble.

While they can't meet in person right now for the fashion show, the students hope the online version will reach more people so others can continue to make these special memories.

Kids that would normally be walking down the catwalk are still getting recognition online. All proceeds from the show go directly back to Unified Sports Activities. You can catch the online sales at 4 p.m. for the rest of the week.