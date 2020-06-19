Fun-Plex reopens with COVID-19 measures in place

Fun-Plex Waterpark & Rides announced Friday they are now open daily.

Guests will be able to enjoy all of the park's features, including the wave pool and go-karts as safety measures because of the pandemic have been put in place.

Extra staff has been added to sanitize park furniture and touchpoints throughout the park while signs and floor markers will help remind guests to social distance.

Employees will have their temperatures checked each day and will wear face masks when interacting with customers.

Fun-Plex is open daily from noon to 7 p.m. beginning June 19. For more information, go to fun-plex.com.