Fugitive task force arrests man with multiple warrants in Norfolk

The Nebraska State Patrol, Norfolk Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive task force arrested a Norfolk man with multiple warrants Tuesday.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol press release, this task force focusses on violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

Jamie Bear, 33, was arrested Tuesday for outstanding warrants including failure to appear for sentencing on charges of possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a government operation, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the release.

The release states the Bear was booked into Madison County Jail.

