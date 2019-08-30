Frustrations boil over in West Point during search for tainted water fix

While health officials and municipal leaders in West Point try to untangle a mess that wound up in the town’s drinking water, residents are doing a slow boil as they square off with a problem that could take more than a year to resolve.

The trouble is the manganese in the water.

Suspicious of the color and taste of what was coming out of their taps, many of the townspeople have been buying bottled water for nearly a year. Now the state has officially weighed-in telling them not to drink the city’s water.

Kristen Christensen heard the city was having trouble filtering its water about six months ago. She hasn't let her kids or dog drink it since.

She says that’s been a challenge, “with the expenses adding up and having to send bottled water to the school with the kids so that's another added expense that we have to add to our budget. So yeah, it's tough."

The city has been dealing with concerns over the safety of its water since last November. They ran tests in June and handed results off to the State Health Department in July.

Then the notice came this week: don't drink the water.

The manganese levels detected can cause neurological problems.

Dennis Rosenthal said he'd like to see the state step up to help provide bottle water and that the city should also be making an effort.

“I'm not sure how the city could afford it but they could look into it, that's for sure."

A couple of city council members are trying to come up with a way to help people out with bottled water but at this point they're not talking details.

In the meantime there’s frustration. Connie Nebuda is venting hers with a message: “Get it fixed so we don't have to keep worrying about it, especially with the kids. The kids are drinking it."

As for the Christensen family, some help would be nice but there's a bigger worry in play.

Kristen said, “It's frustrating and how long were we drinking the water before we knew and with him being a baby and letting them drink the water it's disheartening."

The City Administrator says they have ordered a new filtration system approved the Health Department. They are hoping to have it up and running by the end of the year but it will first have to go through more testing before being given the go-ahead.