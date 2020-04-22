LIVE at 1PM -- Frontline workers talk about COVID-19 care at Grand Island hospital

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Healthcare workers at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island will share how they are caring locally for Nebraska’s largest surge of COVID-19 patients.

The main entrance of the CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center. (Source: KSNB)

Watch the news conference on WOWT and in its entirety on WOWT.com, in our apps and live on our Facebook page.

Those speaking at the conference include:

  • Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO, CHI Health
  • Ed Hannon, president, CHI Health St. Francis
  • Katie Kingsley, Intensive Care Unit nurse, CHI Health St. Francis
  • Jordan Tjaden, Emergency Department nurse, CHI Health St. Francis
  • Dr. Nikhil Jagan, Pulmonology and Critical Care physician, CHI Health St. Francis Specialty Care

 