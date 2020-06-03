From farm to food bank, stranded pigs go to help feed those need

It’s a move that’s helping out farmers and food banks. As meatpacking plants continue to slow amid the pandemic, one Nebraska farmer has found a way to get his pigs processed while also feeding a need.

It all started a few weeks ago; Bill Luckey was talking to a friend in the Washington, DC area.

“We were talking about food pantry’s being a little short, pigs backing up on the farms, but in order to put food into a food pantry it has to be federally inspected,” said Luckey, who farms hogs in Columbus, NE. “I can’t just go butcher a pig and give to a food pantry.”

The backup of hogs nationwide now tops 2 million; forcing some farmers to euthanize. Luckey is trying to avoid that.

“It dawned on us all of sudden that the universities have federally inspected meat plants, but they weren’t open at the time because all of the universities were closed,” said Luckey. We thought, ‘why don’t we see if we can get these meat labs up and running?’.”

So Luckey made some calls to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. “They said they were actually thinking of that yesterday,” recalled Luckey. “So it all came together relatively quick. In a matter of 10 days, we had pigs in the meat lab being processed.”

And that meat is now going to local food banks. Lincoln has already received delivery and up next is the Food Bank For The Heartland, where demand has soared amid the pandemic

“Being able to utilize this product to help us in our mission to help meet the needs of those folks who need food assistance is a tremendous boost to what we’re trying to do,” said the food bank’s president and CEO, Brian Barks.

With help from Nebraska’s pork producers and the university’s meat lab, 1,700 pounds of pork will be ready for pick up next week.

We’re trying to source as healthy and nutritious food as possible,” said Barks. “Whether it’s protein, produce, or whatnot, and being able to get this into our warehouse is of tremendous benefit.”

Luckey says there are now a handful of farmers taking their hogs to the meat lab; he’s hoping they can keep it up.

“It costs $180 to $200 to process each pig,” said Luckey. “This would be a great opportunity for other people to donate and help pay for some of those processing costs so we can keep those food pantries stocked.”

if you want to help get hogs processed and to the food banks

you can make a donation by going to the Nebraska pork producers association website. https://www.nepork.org/