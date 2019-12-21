Friends comfort family of crash victim as holiday nears

Days before Christmas and just one day after Heriberto Martinez-Torres died in a traffic accident, friends have come together to help the family in the troubled times ahead.

Martinez-Torres, 38, was killed in a crash at Blair High Road and Bennington Road on Friday morning.

His friends say he was humble and caring man – the father of three.

Now those friends are joining forces to try to help the children have a Christmas. We visited with those involved at one of two locations where they were collecting gifts for the kids on Saturday.

These are friends who have known Martinez-Torres since they were all teenagers and they want to make sure his children get some sense of comfort with the holiday just days away. The three children range in age from five through 9.

Donations were dropped off at two area restaurants: El Culichi near 23rd and Leavenworth and El Pollotote near 50th and Grover.

Angelica Vecerra said, “They're devastated. The entire family is devastated and so are his children and we would just like to bring a little bit of joy to their hearts this Christmas."

The group has also made a GoFundMe page to help with funeral donations as well.

They said they plan on collecting gifts until Monday and then, Monday night, they plan to deliver all the gifts to the family.

They say Heriberto was the main source of income for his family and was working hard to provide them with a good Christmas. They want to help with that.