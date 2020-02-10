Friends come together to help family that always gives back

A couple who dedicated the last decade to helping homeless veterans now needs help with their own battles.

Ron and Kim Hernandez have always put others first, according to a family friend, Jennifer Hall.

"They donate everything they have. I can't imagine doing nothing and watching them struggle," said Hall.

A year ago Ron was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma.

"That's all we do, take it day by day. It's hard for me to ask for help, it is, " said Ron.

His wife, Kim, isn't doing well either. She is in rehab after a horrific fall. The fall broke her leg and her arm in three places. She was left on the floor for an hour and went into shock.

For Hall, it's hard to see the people she loves struggle.

"They are good people, there aren't many people who aren't willing to dedicate much of their lives," said Hall.

So against the wishes of Ron and Kim, Hall set up a GoFundMe.

She hopes to raise enough money to help with medical bills that are stacking up.

