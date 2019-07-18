Friday's Bridge Beats concert canceled due to 'excessive heat'

Bridge Beats organizers are canceling Friday's concert, citing the excessive heat warning in place by the National Weather Service.

"For the safety of the band, vendors and the public, the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department has decided to cancel the Bridge Beats concert tomorrow night," the release states.

R-Style had been slated to perform, according to the event's website. Organizers are working to reschedule the canceled concert, the release states.

Bridge Beats family-friendly concerts are held from 6-9 p.m. at the base of the Nebraska side of Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge riverfront.

The Friday night concert series runs through Aug. 16.