French companies picked for 50-year U. Iowa utility lease

Two French companies will pay the University of Iowa more than $1.1 billion to secure the rights to operate its utility system for the next 50 years under a plan approved Tuesday.

The Iowa Board of Regents voted Tuesday to approve the deal with a newly-formed consortium made up of energy company ENGIE and investor and asset manager Meridiam.

Gov. Kim Reynolds told the regents that it was a “historic day for higher education in Iowa.” She called it an innovative approach that will create revenue that help finance the school's strategic plan. Critics have called the deal risky.