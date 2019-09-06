Fremont woman killed in Dodge County crash

A Tuesday afternoon traffic accident in Dodge County took the life of a Fremont woman identified as Lois Kirkpatrick, 44.

Kirkpatrick was a passenger in a tilt cab truck driven by Matthew Hammond, 23, of Fremont. Their truck was southbound on a rural road three miles northwest of Fremont when it collided with an eastbound semi driven by Monte Petersen, 71, also of Fremont.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m.

Kirkpatrick died at the scene and Hammond was air-lifted by medical helicopter for treatment at an Omaha hospital. Petersen was not injured.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office there are no traffic controls at the intersection where the two trucks collided.