Fremont schools look to lessen coronavirus risk with canceled class

In Fremont, middle schools and elementary schools would normally be rushing with commuting students, but instead, they are a little quieter.

School has been canceled for the week because the district identified at least 19 individuals who took part in the Special Olympics basketball tournament -- the one attended by a 36-year-old who tested positive for coronavirus.

Fremont Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard said, "Those are individuals we could identify who either individuals were participating, coaching or volunteering and helping with the event.”

By canceling school for this week, the superintendent, in conjunction with local health experts, believed it would lessen the risk of spreading.

In essence, students are only missing three days since the regularly scheduled spring break follows.

At this point, the superintendent tells me they know of no one who is sick with COVID-19.

We caught up with some students to get their take.

Zac McGeorge, a junior at Fremont High said, "I know someone had visited Fremont with coronavirus, but I didn't think the school would just close."

Zac and his friend Tristan are getting individual workouts in for the track season since all organized sports practices and extracurricular activities for the week have also been canceled.

The superintendent told 6 News that they knew child-care would be an issue, especially with working parents, in making the decision to close the school. They wanted to err on the side of caution and in a way, treat it like a snow day only with a day-and-a-half notice.

