Fremont organizations update school, city closings

Numerous Fremont area organizations, schools and officials met Monday morning to discuss further steps as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

A joint statement was released by Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, Metropolitan Community College, Fremont Family YMCA, City of Fremont & Dodge County and Three Rivers Public Health Department.

Fremont Public Schools will be closed effective immediately for an indefinite period of time.

Activities postponed indefinitely include the Fremont High School music, all athletic and extracurricular activities and practices, and any outside use of school facilities.

The Nebraska School Activities Association has suspended all events and practices through March 30.

Midland University will teach all classes online until further notice at both Omaha and Fremont locations. All spring extracurricular activities are canceled.

Residence halls and the dining hall will remain open.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools including Bergan Elementary and Bergan Middle/High Schools will be closed effective immediately for an indefinite period of time.

The Bergan Early Childhood Education Center will remain open for daycare services until further notice.

All extracurricular activities, contests and practices are on hold. Bergan facilities are closed from outside use and the ShamRock dinner scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

Trinity Lutheran Schools will be closed immediately for an indefinite period of time. The Trinity Early Childhood Center will remain open until further notice.

All athletic practices, games and meets are on hold. The kindergarten through 3rd-grade musical is postponed. The school auction on March 28 “will not occur as planned” and may be held online.

Metropolitan Community College is moving to e-learning and other methods beginning Wednesday through the end of the spring quarter.

Locations like bookstores at area campuses will remain open. Noncredit classes have been canceled through at least March 31.

The Fremont Family YMCA will remain open to members only -- no day passes or guest passes will be sold or accepted. All classes are canceled.

Youth sports are suspended until further notice.

All activities at the Sidner Ice Arena are suspended. The Alex Lamme Fun Run and Daddy-Daughter Prom have been postponed.

Childcare and Fun Days will still be provided while Kidz Zone child watch is suspended.

The City of Fremont has closed the Keene Memorial Library and Fremont Friendship Center until further notice.

