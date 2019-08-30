Fremont man says 'a complete act of God' saved his life in a helicopter crash

Most people don’t live to tell the kind of story that Fremont’s Zach Petersen is telling these days. Zach is the sole survivor of an Arkansas helicopter crash.

Three people died in the accident but Zach is working toward recovery at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

A few months ago Petersen and his friends were enjoying the Backwoods Music Festival in Arkansas, He decided to take a last-minute sight-seeing helicopter ride.

Minutes before landing, “the engine quit out of nowhere and we fell 1,000 to 1,200 feet.”

The 24-year-old father of two had significant injuries to his lower right leg and hip. Both his lungs collapsed and his spleen ruptured.

“I woke up and looked around and saw a phone outside of the helicopter. I knew if I didn't get to the phone I was going to die.”

Over the course of an hour-and-a-half Zach made seven phone calls to 911.

“I thought 'this is it. I’m never going to hug my kids again.'”

Eventually 911 pinged his location. He was on Mulberry Mountain for three hours before responders could get to him.

“I'd say it's a complete act of God I am still here. It's no brain injuries, no spinal injuries. I’ll be able to walk again. I can talk. It's nothing short of a miracle.”

Since June 26th Petersen has learned to gain his independence at Madonna Rehabilitation.

“You get to practice going shopping, car transfers. I didn’t know how I was going to get in and out of a car until I got the chance to use that car.”

He has a long way to go but he remains optimistic.

“No matter what you are going through it could be worse. I could be paralyzed or where I can’t talk to my family and not hug them. I could not have made it out of there. No matter what you are going through you have to keep your spirits up.”

Zach believes he will be able to walk again in a year, perhaps sooner.

The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the crash.