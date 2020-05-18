Fremont family troubled over Sen. Ben Sasse's commencement speech

A family says Nebraska senator Ben Sasse can save an apology if one is offered over his controversial address to graduating seniors at Fremont High School.

The senator told them they will remember their high school graduation day and one graduate says Sasse is right, for all the wrong reasons.

Only one minute in and graduating senior Hunter Flittie was ready to tune out of Senator Ben Sasse's graduation speech.

His mom had to convince him to sit through the virtual commencement ceremony in his own living room.

"I felt like he used it as a platform to push his own policies and a standup routine. It got to the point of him trying to lighten the situation, but how he did it, I don't think that was the right way,” said Flittie.

The senator, who graduated from the same high school in 1990 tried to make light of the pandemic among other topics, like murder hornets and a black hole in space.

He downplayed the significance of graduation, saying people pay psychologists to forget their high school years.

"Here's what I’m trying to say, there will always be money to be made in psychology. No, that's a joke, if you're headed to college, do not major in psychology,” said Sasse.

He did not win over Hunter's mother with that one. She studied psychology in college.

Since Saturday’s speech, Fremont Public Schools has received feedback. In a statement, the district said the words belong to Sasse, not the district -- and the district does not endorse him or what he said.

"It came across to the graduating class as degrading,” said Flittie.

Hunter will soon start classes at Metro Community College. Until then, he's fine without an apology from his fellow Fremont alum.

"It would almost be worse if he doubled-down on what he said because he recorded it. It's what he said and what he felt,” said Flittie.

6 News made several attempts to contact Senator Sasse's office to respond to the criticism he's received—but we have not heard back.

