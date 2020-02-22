Fremont council leaders look to continue to hold back floodwaters

It's been a challenging week for Fremont. Ice jams have been sending water out of the Platte River, but with the warm weekend, ahead of city leaders in Fremont will be on watch with uncertainty.

Ice jams on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, clogged the Highway 275 bridge over the Elkhorn River, causing flooding near West Point and prompting authorities to close a stretch of the roadway south of West Point. (Courtesy of Scribner Police)

County Road 19 on the west edge of Fremont looks vastly different than it did a week ago. The city is doing what it can to keep everything intact along the Platte River.

“I think they've done an excellent job with what can be done to this point. It’s just we have wait and see until the next fire that has to be put out,” said Jensen.

Councilmember Mark Jensen represents this area of Fremont. He's talking about what could happen when temperatures rise this weekend, melting the ice and adding more water in the Platte.

The city isn't sure what to expect. It's all up to Mother Nature where the water will go.

“That’s really all you can do. This time of year you're not doing any serious construction,” said Jensen.

Jensen was elected to the city council in November, 2018 just before the heartland flood in march. So this is the second flood he's had to deal with, certainly not as extreme as last year, but still a major problem for this city.

“We’ve been granted some money, I know some will go to Ames district. We’re doing the best we can where we're at right now,” said Jensen.

It's not just some money. The U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers announced a 1.2 million dollar contract to repair the Ames Diking levee, but for the short term, efforts continue to prevent water from carving farther into Fremont--like what we've seen at County Road 19.

The corps of engineers also announced tonight that the final breach on a levee near Rockport, south of the metro, is now closed. Locals will know it as the l-550 levee system.

There are 500 miles of levees along the Missouri, Platte, and Elkhorn rivers that experienced damage last year.