Fremont Methodist to add tent, more rooms for COVID-19 preparedness

Fremont Methodist will be putting up an emergency preparedness tent in the southeast parking lot to continue to be prepared for a possible patient surge due to COVID-19.

According to Brett Richmond, president, and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, there is no current need for the tent at this time.

“Unlike the flood last spring, we’re in a position to be able to prepare and plan for possible scenarios,” said Richmond. “The early focus on flattening the curve and the slower acceleration of cases here in Nebraska has given us a valuable window of time to learn from what’s happening in major hotspots throughout the country.”

Along with the tent, plans are underway to add additional isolation, negative pressure rooms to the hospital.

“We want everyone to know that we are working every day to prepare as best we can for what’s to come. The surge is coming and there’s no doubt in my mind that we will get through it. I’ve seen what our staff – and what our community – is capable of,” added Richmond.

