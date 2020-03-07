Fremont Entities closing for precaution due to coronavirus

Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, and the Fremont Family YMCA will be closing out of precaution.

Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic, and Trinity Lutheran will remain closed through March 14th. Midland University will stay closed through March 15th.

The release says that this is a preventive measure to suppress and delay the spread of COVID-19.

All activities through the schools will also be canceled or postponed during this time, according to the release.

The Fremont YMCA will be closed through March 8th for deep cleaning and will reopen on March 9th at its regular time. All activities and clubs will be canceled.

