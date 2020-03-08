Fremont County inmate accused of sneaking meth inside

An inmate at the Freemont County Jail could now be facing more jail time after he allegedly snuck meth inside.

County deputies allege Michael Tyson concealed the meth in a body cavity and gave it to another inmate at least twice.

Tyson was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, and introducing intoxicants into an institution.

He is being held on a total of $150,000 bond on both of his current cases.

