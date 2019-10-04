Fremont Costco plant seeing progress in the community

Despite its controversial start, work at the Costco Chicken plant in Fremont is in full swing.

Cropped Photo: Fir0002/Flagstaffotos @ Wikicommons / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

The chicken plant has been open for a little over a month now and Costco says it’s already added 550 jobs to the area.

The project has been protested by several local groups. Many are worried about what a large production will do to the environment, the amount of traffic it will bring, and the possible smell.

Evelyn Mcknight, with Nebraska Communities United, said, “I’m concerned about the land. I’m concerned about the safety on the streets, the roads, I live in a country where there are a lot more trucks now.”

According to Jessica Kolterman with Costco, they are going above and beyond to follow all the rules.

“I think with any new industry there’s a lot of questions. People want to understand it more, they want to make sure we’re doing what we said we were going to do,” said Kolterman.

Kolterman took 6 News through the plant showing us how the chicken is cleaned, cut, and chilled. All of it is done in a tightly enclosed, odorless, and sterilized environment.

The entire complex includes a food processing building, a hatchery, and a feed mill.

“The project will have an ultimate economic impact on the region of about $1.2 billion per year, said Kolterman. “We can work together to make this the best possible for everyone.”