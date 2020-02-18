Fremont City Council held emergency meeting to talk spending after ice jam

The Fremont City Council held an emergency meeting tonight and approved emergency spending tied to a broken levee.

The plan is to start building a jetty near the breach site tomorrow. This will help slow and divert water to better protect private property in the area and county road 19

This afternoon we showed you County Road 19 which has been built up to help divert flood water, this is being watched closely in case it washes away. It's only a temporary fix. Fremont city officials say they need the grant to fix the levee.

Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman, said, “What happened is the water that would normally flow under the jam is diverted and we're probably getting somewhere between 40 and 60% of the river water going through the Rod and Gun Club."

The Gun Club is near the Platte River.

