Fremont City Council creates advisory board after humane society protest

Last week a 6 News exclusive showed us a tense protest outside the Dodge County Humane Society. That was a catalyst for action tonight by the Fremont City Council.

Ten-year-old Bessy was taken back by the Humane Society after her adoptive owners gave the dog to relatives which violated the adoption contract. Protesters demanded the pet be returned to the family and she was-to the cheers of several dozen people.

Tonight the Fremont City Council voted to establish an Animal Control Advisory Board. That group will look into whether any actions by The Dodge County Humane Society have violated the city’s contract with the organization. Fremont taxpayers pay the Humane Society about $8,000 a month for animal control services. Members of the advisory board will be selected at a later council meeting and there’s no deadline for completing its investigation.

Dodge County Humane Society director Tamar Reed released the following statement, "Thanks for reaching out, there are two sides to every story. And unfortunately, there are a lot of facts and information missing from what’s being shared. “

“But I will say that I truly appreciate those who have shared their kind words and Thank You to staff and Board members for their continued support during this time. “

Any further comments or Questions should be directed to the DCHS Attorney.