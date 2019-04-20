HEARTLAND FLOOD: Volunteer work keeps senior citizens in their homes

For a portion of King Lake, volunteer work means there is hope to stay in their community.

David Leonard is retired and sees a very small monthly income.

"All I get is a dinky $500 a month from social security," Leonard said.

Many people in King Lake are retired. Before the historic Nebraska and Iowa flood, making ends meet was hard enough. And, the FEMA money Leonard received isn't enough.

"They didn't give a whole lot. I can't live or nothing, can't fix nothing with only a little bit on money," Leonard said.

Many in flood-affected areas are counting on volunteers. For senior citizens life Leonard, who lives on his own, the volunteers are saving his life.

"I mean I couldn't do it without them. I'm getting old, I'm almost 80-years-old," Leonard said.

Carrie Bedroski is also retired and has been living in King Lake for about 10 years.

"I feel belittled and lost in space," Bedroski said.

He worries once the volunteers leave, many of them will be left with nowhere to go and nowhere to stay.