Free disposal of flood debris for Council Bluffs residents this weekend

The Council Bluffs Recycling Center will be accepting flood-damaged materials from city residents at no charge this weekend..

This is in effect on:



Friday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free disposal is limited to residents of Council Bluffs and is not available to commercial entities, surrounding communities, or outlying areas.

Residents will be required to present proof of address upon receiving service. All other entities will pay $55 per ton to dispose of flood-damaged items.