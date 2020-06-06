Frahm hits new PR ahead of next week's MLB Draft

Elkhorn's Trey Frahm didn't get a senior season, so he's had to resort to technology to get his name out there ahead of next week's MLB Draft.

Trey Frahm hits a new PR of 97 MPH during a bullpen at the Gretna Team Center in Lavista on Saturday, 6/6/20. (Rex Smith)

He and his personal coach Brian Southworth have been putting videos and statistics out on his pitching.

On Saturday, Frahm hit a new personal record of 97 MPH.

"It’s been fun the past couple of weeks. That’s kind of been our main goal, to come in every Saturday and just let it rip,” Frahm said.

He and Southworth study his mechanics by dissecting his grip and spin of the ball on each pitch.

“We’ve been forced to just make a lot of video and kind of share our data with our Rapsodo of what he’s been doing,” Southworth said. "Technology in baseball, it’s completely changed the way we train guys. We can see that with the optical radar, the camera and then very quickly you can add 5 MPH on a kids’ fastball by changing their grip or changing the way they pattern their arm.”

Frahm has taken advantage of said technology. He hopes he's gotten the attention of enough scouts that it'll result in him being selected by a major league squad.

“[I] Hope so. I mean, there’s definitely a couple teams that are showing interest and may be gaining momentum with, but we’ll find out,” Frahm said.

Whether or not he's drafted will determine his next move.

Frahm committed to Kansas State back in 2018.