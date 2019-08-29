Fourth suspect arrested in Lincoln homicide

The fourth suspect sought in connection with a Lincoln homicide is in custody. Charles Gresham was arrested in Independence, Missouri.

Gresham faces a First Degree Murder charge for the July 24th shooting death of Audrea Craig near 26th and South streets.

The U.S. Marshals Service made the arrest at an apartment in Independence.

Jesse Foster, 21, Rubin Thomas, 28, and Slyvester LeBlanc were arrested in connection to the case in the days following the crime.

Minutes after Craig was shot, Martae Green, of Bellevue, was taken to a Lincoln hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

Police say that surveillance video showed that Green was one of several men who forced their way into Craig's home in a robbery attempt.

Investigators say Craig was selling marijuana and kept the profits in her bedroom closet.

Craig’s boyfriend told police that he was sleeping in the bedroom with Craig when they were awakened by a loud bang and screaming. He said two men appeared in the room armed with handguns.

The boyfriend told police the intruders said to “open the closet,” which court records explained was where Craig kept money from selling drugs.

He said one of the robbers put a gun to his head and a short time later he heard a struggle in the room and several gunshots. The suspects then fled and he called 911.

According an affidavit police used surveillance video to identify Rubin Thomas, Jesse Foster, and Sylvester Leblanc as the ones who dropped off Martae Green at the hospital. All three men have been arrested and are facing charges of First-Degree Murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit for LeBlanc, police were told the group of men went to rob someone, and when they did, “the female shot Green, so Green fired back at her.”

The affidavit states Foster was interviewed by police, and said Thomas arranged for Green and Gresham to come to Lincoln to commit a robbery.