Fourth person arrested for Christmas Day 2017 fire

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a fire on Christmas Day in 2017, suspected of committing insurance fraud.

Nicole McCormick, 37, was arrested Monday night for arson, burning to defraud an insurer and burglary.

Officials told 6 News McCormick turned herself into authorities.

In October 2019, authorities arrested Lindsay Anderson, 39, and Joseph Caillier, 39, for similar charges.

Court records indicate the 2017 fire was started in the basement of Anderson’s mother’s home near 14th and Browne. An investigation revealed that Anderson had lived in that basement at one point and had a renter’s policy for the basement.

The arrest documents claim Anderson and Caillier, who lived with Anderson, conspired to stage a burglary and burn the home for the insurance money.

Court records indicate they claimed more than $16,000 in property loss on things they said were lost in the basement. However, investigators said a witness told them she saw the guy removing items from the house before the fire. The witness also told investigators she wanted in on the insurance scam in return for her silence.