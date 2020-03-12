Fourth man arrested in north Omaha shooting near Waverly Park

Another arrest has been made in connection to a shooting Monday that left one man in extremely critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the Omaha Police Department.

The shooting occurred near the 2700 block of North 49th Street at about 6:42 p.m.

Officers reported finding a wounded man who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire Department medics.

In a release on Thursday, police announced the arrest of Dejion Smith, 21 on Wednesday. He was booked into Douglas County Corrections for conspiracy to discharge a firearm.

On Tuesday, police arrested three men in connection to the shooting: