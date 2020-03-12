Fourth man arrested in north Omaha shooting near Waverly Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Another arrest has been made in connection to a shooting Monday that left one man in extremely critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the Omaha Police Department.
The shooting occurred near the 2700 block of North 49th Street at about 6:42 p.m.
Officers reported finding a wounded man who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire Department medics.
In a release on Thursday, police announced the arrest of Dejion Smith, 21 on Wednesday. He was booked into Douglas County Corrections for conspiracy to discharge a firearm.
On Tuesday, police arrested three men in connection to the shooting:
- Jermaine Finley, 23, was booked for first-degree assault, two counts of use of a weapon, discharge and conspiracy to discharge a firearm.
- Trevian Harris, 19, was booked for conspiracy to discharge a firearm.
- Jordon Miller, 24, was booked for conspiracy to discharge a firearm.