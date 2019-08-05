Fourth Sunday shooting victim turns up on Monday morning

Another gunfire injury was added to three reported Sunday when a victim turned up at the hospital early Monday morning seeking treatment.

Omaha Police were alerted to the fourth incident at 3:37 a.m. Monday.

Officers spoke with the 28-year-old victim who said he had been shot near 24th and Lake streets early Sunday morning but waited until Monday to get medical help. He was treated and released.

Additional Sunday Shootings:



The investigations of all these cases continue. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP. Anyone providing tips leading to an arrest in a shooting is eligible for a $10,000 reward.