Four teens arrested after shooting near 29th, Martha Streets

Omaha Police arrested four teenagers after officers responded to shots fired near 29th and Martha Streets Wednesday night.

According to police, law enforcement was dispatched to the area at 8:44 p.m.

Officers located three alleged victims who said they were sitting in a parked vehicle when a male opened one of the doors to the vehicle.

The alleged victims confronted the suspect, who began to walk away with four other males.

The groups went separate ways but as the three walked back to their vehicle they heard multiple gunshots from the group of suspects.

No one was injured. A van parked in the street was damaged.

Gang unit detectives found the four suspects near 29th and Arbor Streets. The suspects fled but two were apprehended there while two other suspects were arrested at a residence near 13th and Martha

Justin Hutfless, 18, was booked into Douglas County Corrections for obstruction.

Zackery Johnston-Salcedo was booked for attempted theft and minor in possession of a handgun.

A 17-year-old was booked for three counts of attempted 2nd-degree assault, use of a gun to commit a felony, discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building, minor in possession of a handgun, possession of an unregistered firearm and obstruction.

A 16-year-old was booked at the Douglas County Youth Center for probation violation.