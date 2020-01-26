Four states team up to prevent future flooding

Four states along the Missouri River are now joining together to create a flooding task force. It's all in efforts to avoid damage caused by floodwaters in 2019 from happening again.

Flooding in 2019 caused millions of dollars in damage. Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas are pooling their money to pay for half of a $400,000 study with the U.S. Army Core of Engineers.

The study would measure how much water flows down the Missouri River. State officials hope to present the united front to federal officials to gain more influence over how the river is managed after devastating floods in both 2011 and 2019.

