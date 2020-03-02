Four men cited during prostitution sting in Lincoln

Four men were cited by Lincoln Police for soliciting a prostitute on Friday, and one of them is facing felony charges.

LPD said investigators conducted prostitution detail in Lincoln and cited a total of four people for soliciting prostitution.

According to police, the four men separately negotiated payment for sex through an online ad posted by LPD, showed up at the meet location, and were confronted by police.

An 18-year-old, a 23-year-old, and a 22-year-old were cited for misdemeanors, while Dwain Borchers, 62, is facing felony charges since he had a prior offense.