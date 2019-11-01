Four injured in crash southeast of Lincoln

A traffic accident southeast of Lincoln sent three people to the hospital by ambulance and one by medical helicopter Friday morning.

The accident happened near 120th Street and Saltillo Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Deputies said an eastbound SUV collided with a southbound car.

One adult and four children were in the SUV. The adult driver was flown to the hospital with unknown injuries. Two of the children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

One adult driver was in the southbound car. The driver was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.