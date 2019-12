Four people were displaced from their home near 33rd and Seward when fire broke out around 11:30 Sunday night.

Fire crews arrived to a large amount of smoke and flames. All of the occupants had made it out to safety.

The fire was quickly brought under control but it required extensive overhaul due to flames that had reached into concealed spaces and the attic.

There were no significant injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.