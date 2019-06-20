Four arrested in connection with shots fired at officers

Omaha Police have arrested Keven Solorzano, 18, and three juveniles in connection with an incident in which shots were fired at officers on Wednesday.

Solorzano has been booked for three counts of Attempted Murder and three counts of Used of a Weapon to commit a Felony.

The juveniles wer4e arrested for three counts of Aiding and Abetting and Tampering with Evidence.

On Thursday morning, police released the following account of the incident:

Omaha Police Detectives Jeffrey Wasmund and Darren Cunningham, along with an intern were en route to a location in southeast Omaha to recover video from an unrelated investigation. Both Detectives are assigned to the Omaha Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau Assault Unit. Due to their assignment, both Detectives were dressed in plain clothes and operating an unmarked police vehicle.

While in the area of 2461 South 17th Street, the Detectives observed two males sprint from behind the residence and enter a silver Honda Accord in a hurried manner. Due to the suspicious activity of these males, the Officers began following the Honda from a distance, and requested Uniform Patrol Bureau cars respond to the area. It was later learned that those two parties had tagged a building with gang graffiti.

The Detectives followed the Honda to the area of 14th and Hickory Street, then northbound through an alley in between 13th and 14th Street on Hickory Street. As the Detectives were following the vehicle, the front passenger’s hands emerged from the vehicle and appeared to be motioning for the Detectives to get closer. As the vehicles proceeded through the alley and approached Pine Street, the Honda turned westbound. At this time, parties in front of 1314 Pine Street fired gunshots at the vehicle occupied by the detectives and intern, striking the vehicle twice near the front bumper and front quarter panel. Neither the Detectives nor the intern were harmed during the incident.

After the rounds were fired several suspects fled the scene, both on foot and in the Honda Accord. The Honda Accord was located in the area of 7th and Bancroft Street and a traffic stop was conducted. All of the occupants in the vehicle were transported to OPD Central Headquarters for questioning.

Subsequent interviews of the witnesses and involved parties revealed that the occupants of the Honda Accord had knowledge that parties at the residence were armed with firearms. The driver of the Honda Accord placed a cell phone call to a party at that residence and advised that they were being followed by a vehicle occupied by rival gang members or police officers, and requested that the parties at 1314 Pine Street intervene. After the shots had been fired, one of the suspects took possession of a firearm provided to him by one of the suspects who fired, and removed the firearm from the scene. Six casings and one firearm were recovered from the scene during the investigation. No weapons were fired by Omaha Police Officers during the incident.

Police say the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact OPD at 402 444-5600 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.