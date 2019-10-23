Four arrested in connection to teens death at Bellevue Park

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) -- Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old whose body was found at Faukland Park on Sunday, Bellevue Police said Wednesday.
An autopsy confirmed that Matthew A. Brenden of Omaha died of a single gunshot wound to the head, the BPD release states.
Circumstances leading up to Brenden's death are still under investigation, but according to the release, detectives believe his body was moved to the park after he died.
The report states that police have booked the following people on charges related to the case:
- Eric Palmquist, 21, is facing charges of removing/abandoning/disposing of a dead body; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; and possession of a firearm in violation of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.
- Nolan Carpenter, 18, was booked on charges of removing/abandoning/disposing of a dead body; and tampering with physical evidence.
- Emily Groff, 18, and Alyssa Edmisten, 18, each face charges of tampering with physical evidence.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sarpy County Crimestoppers by calling 402-592-STOP (7867); emailing crimestoppers@sarpy.com; or submitting a tip online.