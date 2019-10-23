Four arrested in connection to teens death at Bellevue Park

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old whose body was found at Faukland Park on Sunday, Bellevue Police said Wednesday.

An autopsy confirmed that Matthew A. Brenden of Omaha died of a single gunshot wound to the head, the BPD release states.

Circumstances leading up to Brenden's death are still under investigation, but according to the release, detectives believe his body was moved to the park after he died.

The report states that police have booked the following people on charges related to the case:

