Four Nebraska counties added to COVID-19 health measure

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signs LB-1198 into law on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, providing emergency funds for the state's fight against coronavirus. (Photo from the office of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 11:29 AM, Mar 29, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Saturday the state's fourth COVID-19 directed health measure will include Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties until May 6.

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases

The DHM imposes limits on public gatherings.

Bars and restaurants in these areas are to close dining rooms and only do takeout, delivery or curbside service until further notice.

Schools in the areas are to operate without students.

The measure does not apply to daycares operated at a school.

Related Documents
 