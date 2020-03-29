Four Nebraska counties added to COVID-19 health measure

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Saturday the state's fourth COVID-19 directed health measure will include Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties until May 6.

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases

The DHM imposes limits on public gatherings.

Bars and restaurants in these areas are to close dining rooms and only do takeout, delivery or curbside service until further notice.

Schools in the areas are to operate without students.

The measure does not apply to daycares operated at a school.