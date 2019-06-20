Four Gretna teens killed in crash identified, community visits memorial

Car after car pulled over, Thursday night, to view the memorial displayed for four Gretna high school girls taken too soon.

"This community has lost four great kids,” said Gretna High School soccer coach, Digger Hawkins.

Emotions released - the Gretna community grieving at the site where they lost four loved ones just a few days ago.

"You treat them as if they're your own children, so it's tough,” said Hawkins.

Four Gretna High School students died late Monday night after their vehicle left the road, smashed into a guardrail, and caught fire in a ravine at Platteview Rd. and 180th St.

The Sarpy County Sheriff says, the four teens were 15-year-old Alex Minardi, 16-year-old Abby Barth, the driver of the vehicle, 16-year-old Addisyn Pfeifer, and 16-year-old Kloe Odermatt.

15-year-old Roan Brandon is the lone survivor of the crash.

"I was like, 'Abby who? Alex who? Who are you talking about?' and they gave me their last names and that's when I broke down,” said friend, Mackenzie Beeson.

Abby and Alex’s dance teammate and friend mourned at the girls' memorial, not wanting to believe the pair are no longer here.

But Beeson believes their infectious smiles are side-by-side someplace else.

"They did everything together. They were inseparable and I'm sure that's how they are now,” said Beeson.

Hawkins retraced the steps where officers found his star junior player - Addisyn Pfeifer.

He is forced to deal with a new reality that the next time his team takes the field, it won't be the same without her.

"I give my word to honor Addisyn for the next two years,” said Hawkins. "She'll be with us as a part of our team for the next two years and beyond.”

The family of Roan Brandon say she's doing well in the hospital, calling her "a fighter and an incredibly lucky girl."

They say she'll have surgery on a broken clavicle in the next week and skin grafts for her burns after that.

They said the four girls all brought "love, light, and laughter" to Roan’s world and she now has “four angels pushing her forward.”